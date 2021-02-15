Yoruba Hausa clash in Ibadan: We pay soldiers money to carry us comot from Sasha market - Hausa traders
Hausa traders wey dey inside Sasha market wey fight erupt last Thursday don tok say no e true say security agents come rescue dem when di fight dey go on.Di secretary of Sasha traders Association Ilyas Bala Muhammed tell BBC Pidgin say di soldiers allegedly dey collect money from di Hausa to rescue dem from di market.
Tori bin dey fly around say soldiers dey rescue pipo wey be Hausa from di market but di news no say whether di pipo dey pay money.Di Secretary also confam say true true one Yoruba man die on Thursday when e dey try settle misunderstanding between one Hausa labourer and a pregnant woman.E deny say di labourer hit di deceased wit charm. According to him di man fall and hit im head and dem rush carry am go hospital where e later die.Bala Muhammed accuse di security say dem no do anything to salvage di situation when di wahala start, e say siddon dey look na im dem do.E also say di State goment no quick respond to di mata and dis fit be why di crisis linger.Plenti buildings and shops na im dey destroy for di crisis, business owners don already dey count dia losses.
Di situation for Sasha don dey relatively calm at di moment. BBC Pidgin sight Security agents in and around di market Monday morning.Govnor of di state, Seyi Makinde on Monday sue for peace when e enta di market to assess di level of damage and follow pipo tok.