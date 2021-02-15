Yoruba Hausa clash in Ibadan: We pay soldiers money to carry us comot from Sasha market - Hausa traders

Tori bin dey fly around say soldiers dey rescue pipo wey be Hausa from di market but di news no say whether di pipo dey pay money.Di Secretary also confam say true true one Yoruba man die on Thursday when e dey try settle misunderstanding between one Hausa labourer and a pregnant woman.E deny say di labourer hit di deceased wit charm. According to him di man fall and hit im head and dem rush carry am go hospital where e later die.Bala Muhammed accuse di security say dem no do anything to salvage di situation when di wahala start, e say siddon dey look na im dem do.E also say di State goment no quick respond to di mata and dis fit be why di crisis linger.Plenti buildings and shops na im dey destroy for di crisis, business owners don already dey count dia losses.