Court sentence Sodienye Mbatumukeke to death for killing Jumia delivery agent

Chigozie Igwe of di Rivers State High Court don find Sodienye Mbatumukeke guilty of di murder of Chukwuma Eleje, one Jumia delivery agent.

Justice Chigozie Igwe also find Mbatumukeke guilty of armed robbery.

Di accused pesins Sodienye Mbatumukeke and Excel Naabee bin dey stand trial for two count charges of di murder of Chukwuma Eleje and armed robbery.

But Justice Igwe discharge and acquit di second defendant Excel Naabee of all di charges.

Justice Igwe also sentence Sodienye Mbatumukeke to death by hanging till im die for di murder.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di convict Sodienye Mbatumukeke aftacourt sentence am to death by hanging