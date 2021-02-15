Rosy Meurer: Who be Rosaline Meurer, wey Tonto Dike ex-husband call Mrs Churchill?

Ex-husband of popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill don enta news again afta e call Rosaline Meurer wey be Nollywood actress, 'Mrs Churchchill.'

Olakunle Churchill make dis statement as e dey wish Rosaline Meurer AKA Rosy happy birthday for im instagram handle and di actress respond back with lovely message without correcting him.

"...Happy birthday Mrs Churchill. Age with grace, l get your back 247 by di special grace of God." Churchill post for Instagram togeda with di photo of Rosy.

Before now, some years back Tonto don bin call out Rosy during interview and sama accuse say she dey run tins with her ex-husband and na she be di main issue behind dai failed marriage.

But Rosaline Meurer deny di accuse dat time for one video and say Churchill na mentor to her and na someone wey she dey look up to.

"Dis accuse dey irritating to di ears, it is just like saying are you sleep with your brother? Like I tok again and I go repeat mysef, first of all di pesin in question na someone wey be mentor to me, dis na someone wey I dey look up to." Rosy tok dat time wen she dey deny di rumour.

But with dis recent post from Churchill wey im address Rosy as 'Mrs Churchchill,' pipo don begin dey wonder and hala wetin dey happun?

Who be Rosaline Meurer?

Rosaline Meurer na Nollywood actress wey don feature for several films. She be also movie producer and philanthropist.

Dem born Rosaline Meurer February 15, 1992. Her fada na from from Netherlands while her mama come from Delta, South-South part of Nigeria.

Rosaline Meurer grow up for Gambia afta her parents move dia and she spend her early years plus get most of her education for dia

Rosaline start her career as model for Gambia, before she move ova to Nigeria for 2009.

According to Nigeria Wiki, Rosaline Meurer get Diploma in Business Management

Rosaline Meurer na once ambassador for Big Church Foundation, wey belong to Olakunle Churchill and also former Personal Assistant to am.

Flims wey Rosaline Meurer don feature in

Rosaline Meurer dey known for movies like; Accidental Affair (2019), Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018) and Pebbles of Love (2017).

