Nigerian supporters of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, di first woman and first African to become World Trade Organization (WTO) oga, dey pay tribute to am in one unique way.

Some of dem dey wear cloth to resemble how madam Okonjo-Iweala dey dress.

Di whole tin start after one businesswoman Temie Giwa-Tubosun promise to give 100,000 naira ($262; £189) to di pesin wey dress up to resemble Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala pass.

Giwa-Tubosun tweet play-play video of herself wia she dress and begin talk like di former finance minister, wey WTO fit officially announce on Monday 15 January as dia oga.

Although she hold US citizenship, na for di eastern region of Nigeria dem born Okonjo-Iweala, and she no dey shame to wear her native attire - even for official work.

Many don admire her colourful dressing and unique way she dey tie her head gear.

