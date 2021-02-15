Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala biography: WTO new DG na Nigerian former minister - See what to know about am and di World Trade Organisation

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, From all indication 104 countries including the EU and AU dey backing Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Di World Trade Organisation don appoint Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as di first woman and first African oga patapata, Director General of di organisation.

Di Nigeria former finance minister make history as di WTO announce her as dia new DG.

WTO officially announce her on Monday 15 January after she remain as di only candidate from many others wey BIN follow her contest di role.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala term go run from 1 March 2021 and last till 31 August 2025, di global trade joinbodi tok.

"I dey honoured say WTO members select me as di WTO Director-General," Dr Okonjo-Iweala tok.

"WTO wey dey strong gidigba dey important, we go recover fully and sharpaly from di kasala wey di Covid-19 pandemic cause".

Wetin be di WTO?

The World Trade Organization (WTO) na di only global international organization wey dey deal with di rules of trade between nations.

Dem dey do dis one through di WTO agreements, dis one dey dey negotiated and signed by most of di world trading nations who dey also make am legal-legal for dia parliaments.

Di goal na to help producers of goods and services, exporters, and importers to conduct dia business.

See 10 things you need to know about Nkozi Okonjo Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala get ova 30 years experience as economist and international development expert

received over fifteen honorary degrees, including from Yale University, the University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, Tel Aviv University and Trinity College, Dublin get bachelor degree in Economics from Harvard University and PhD in Regional Economics and Development from Massachusetts Institute of Technology

She be Angelopoulos Global Public Leader for Harvard University Kennedy School, Fellow of di American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Madam Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala don Serve twice as Nigeria Finance Minister from 2003-2006, 2011-2015 and once as Foreign Minister - di first woman to hold both positions

She don Spent 25 years for di World Bank where she for climb to become Managing Director

Currently, she be di Chairmo of di Board of Gavi, di Vaccine Alliance and of di African Risk Capacity (ARC)

She be Board member of Standard Chartered PLC and Twitter Inc

Madam Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala na ogbonge author wey don publish works on anti-corruption, development economics and women in leadership

Recently dey appoint her as AU Special Envoy to mobilise international financial support for di fight against COVID-19 and WHO Special Envoy for Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala don receive ovea fifteen honorary degrees, including from Yale University, di University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, Tel Aviv University and Trinity College, Dublin