Ibadan Yoruba-Hausa clash: Police deploy helicopter, 'special forces' to Oyo state afta Shasha fight to stop more violence

Di Inspector General of Police for Nigeria, IGP Mohammed Adamu, don order di immediate deployment of Police Intervention and Stabilization Forces to Oyo State, south west of di kontri, to enforce security and boost public confidence for di areas wey dey affected by di recent crisis for di state.

Dis one dey come days afta di kasala between di Hausa and Yoruba for Sasha market for di state kill ten pipo and wunjure more than one hundred odas.

For di deployments, intelligence and operational assets of di force join, e also include four (4) Units of di Police Mobile Force (PMF), operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau wey sabi and one (1) operational/surveillance Police helicopter from di Police Air-wing department.

According to di police, di Intervention Force responsibility na to stabilize security for di State, prevent further breakdown of law and order, protect lives and properties and ensure general security for di State.

Na The Intervention Force is being coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG David Folawiyo, dey coordinate di intervention force.