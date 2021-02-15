Nigeria Army recruitment 2021: How to apply ontop army portal for di Recruit Intake for Trades/Non-Tradesmen and women

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Army HQ/Facebook

Nigeria Army online recruitment 2021 for di 81 Regular Recruit Intake for Trades/Non Tradesmen and women don officially begin on Monday, 15th January 2021.

Army wey post di informate ontop dia official twitter account say pre-selection computer based exercise no go happun and special centres too no go dey for di recruitment.

Inside statement, di army also outline how to apply and di basic requirements for potential recruits.

How to apply

Apply online ontop https://recruitment.army.mil.ng

You go need username and password to log onto di portal

Complete di application form, submit online and print copy, den also print and complete di Guarantor form

Make sure say you carry di copy of di application and guarantor form go di recruitment centres wia di recruitment go happun.

Wetin be di basic qualification?

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth and must get National ID Card.

Applicants must dey medically, physically and psychologically fit

Applicants must not get any criminal conviction by di court of law

All applicants must get 4 credits in not more dan two sittings for WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB for O level including English Language.

In addition to di above qualifications, those wey dey apply for di role must get Trades Test/City Guild Certificate. More details about dis one dey ontop di website

Applicants must not be less dan 18 years and not more dan 22 years for di role of non tradesmen/women while tradesmen/women must not be less dan 22 years and not more dan 26 years as at di beginning of training by 31, May, 2021.

Applicants must not be less 1.68 metres and 1.62 metres tall for both male and female candidates

If you sabi any Nigerian language aside from your native language, e go be big advantage

Oda informate

Dem go publish di names of di shortlisted candidates ontop di Nigerian Army website.

Shortlisted candidates go show for dia dia different respective states of origin for di screening exercise from 12 to 26 April, 2021.