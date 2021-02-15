Nigeria Army recruitment 2021: How to apply ontop army portal for di Recruit Intake for Trades/Non-Tradesmen and women
Nigeria Army online recruitment 2021 for di 81 Regular Recruit Intake for Trades/Non Tradesmen and women don officially begin on Monday, 15th January 2021.
Army wey post di informate ontop dia official twitter account say pre-selection computer based exercise no go happun and special centres too no go dey for di recruitment.
Inside statement, di army also outline how to apply and di basic requirements for potential recruits.
How to apply
- Apply online ontop https://recruitment.army.mil.ng
- You go need username and password to log onto di portal
- Complete di application form, submit online and print copy, den also print and complete di Guarantor form
- Make sure say you carry di copy of di application and guarantor form go di recruitment centres wia di recruitment go happun.
Wetin be di basic qualification?
- Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth and must get National ID Card.
- Applicants must dey medically, physically and psychologically fit
- Applicants must not get any criminal conviction by di court of law
- All applicants must get 4 credits in not more dan two sittings for WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB for O level including English Language.
- In addition to di above qualifications, those wey dey apply for di role must get Trades Test/City Guild Certificate. More details about dis one dey ontop di website
- Applicants must not be less dan 18 years and not more dan 22 years for di role of non tradesmen/women while tradesmen/women must not be less dan 22 years and not more dan 26 years as at di beginning of training by 31, May, 2021.
- Applicants must not be less 1.68 metres and 1.62 metres tall for both male and female candidates
- If you sabi any Nigerian language aside from your native language, e go be big advantage
Oda informate
Dem go publish di names of di shortlisted candidates ontop di Nigerian Army website.
Shortlisted candidates go show for dia dia different respective states of origin for di screening exercise from 12 to 26 April, 2021.
Nigerian Army say all documents go dey verified by di necessary authorities and anybody wey dem catch with fake documents dem go hand am over give police to face di music.
