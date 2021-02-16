Lori Harvey: Michael B. Jordan rent full Aquarium on Valentine Day for imsef and Steve Harvey daughter

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Love sweet o and na wetin American actor, Michael B. Jordan wan make we know as e enta social media share wetin im do for e girlfriend on Sunday February 14 wey be Valentine's day.

Di 34-year-old actor rent out one aquarium for imsef and e girlfriend, Lori wey be di daughter of American TV presenter and comedian, Steve Harvey.

Lori wey be 24 years old post dia romantic evening of her private dinner with Michael for her Instagram Stories.

Di video show details of how di aquarium look like. E dey surrounded by underwater wildlife and decorated with flower petals and candles.

"My baby rent one di aquarium so we fit do private tour and see di turtles and then we waka into dis," Lori write under di video for her Instagram story.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/loriharvey

Dis na Lori and Michael first Valentine Day togeda. Di couple end dia night for one hotel room wey dey covered with plenti flower bouquets, candles and complete with red rose petals on top of di bed and around one bubble bath.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/loriharvey

Lori and Michael confam dia romantic relationship for January.