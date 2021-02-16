Shasha market Ibadan: 'We go rebuild businesses of pipo but nobodi fit bring di lives wey don loss'. - Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde

Wetin we call dis foto, Di govnors and leaders for Shasha community

Di Govnor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu wey follow be di chairman of Nigeria ruling party, di All Progressives Congress (APC), don tok say di Nigeria Govnors Forum go support di govnor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde to make sure say di pipo wey loss dia means of livelihood for di crisis wey rock Shasha market go get help.

Bagudu tok dis on Tuesday wen im and three oda Govnors from Kano, Niger and Zamfara togeda wit di Oyos state govnor Makinde, di Baale of Shasha and Seriki of Shasha do meeting ontop di wahala wey lead to di burning down of di market for di area.

Di Governors waka round di market to check di level of damage wey di fight cause.

Wetin bin shele?

Fight start Thursday evening and come increase on Friday morning when one man Shakirullai Adeola wey dey try settle vex between one Hausa labourer and one pregnant woman die afta pesin push am.

As pipo hear say Adeola kpai, na so kasala bust for di market and some angry pipo begin burn down shop, sotay more pipo come die.

Wetin oda pipo wey dey di meeting tok?

For di Seriki of Shasha domot, Govnor Bagudu tok say dem don hear say di fight get some kain tension wey make di effect dey big.

Wetin we call dis foto, Seriki Hausa of Shasha, Malam Haruna Mai Yasin

Na so di Seriki Hausa of Shasha wey be Malam Haruna Mai Yasin, also reveal say true true di mata wey get hand for di wahala gats to do wit leadership struggle between Hausa and Yoruba traders for di market.

Di Baale of Shasha, follow chook say wetin happun last Thursday na just trigger.

E say pipo don already dey vex sake of some leadership wahala between di traders.

For e own side, di Oyo state Govnor, Seyi Makinde tok say dem go rebuild businesses of pipo but nobodi fit bring di lives wey don loss.

Wetin we call dis foto, Some state govnors follow di Oyo state govnor Seyi Makinde to check out di damage to di community and cool tensions