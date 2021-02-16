DPR deny dem give Bashir Ahmad appointment letter, say na ‘fake’

Di Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), wey be Nigeria goment regulator, deny say dem issue appointment letter give one presidential media aide.

On 15 February, one local tori bin publish appointment letter from DPR wey show say Bashir Ahmad don get di role of 'project manager and supervisor' for di company.

DPR don comot one day after to say di letter, wey don spread for social media, na “fake”.

Paul Osu, di head of public affairs for DPR release statement wia di organisation blame di “handiwork of some mischief makers wey dey hide behind social media to spread fake news and mislead di public”.

Oga Osu also tell BBC say di letter wey dey circulate no even resemble di genuine DPR appointment letter. And say dem no go release sample of di original, make bad pipo for no come duplicate am for future.

Bashir Ahmad, wey dey work for President Muhammadu Buhari, don already comot to deny di tori on Monday, say im no even sabi wia DPR Lagos office dey.