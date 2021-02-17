Obinwanne Okeke: US court sentence Invictus Obi to 10 years in prison

Wia dis foto come from, Forbes

US court don sentence Nigerian, Obinwanne Okeke, wey pipo sabi as 'Invictus Obi' to 10 years in prison for im involvement in computer-based intrusion fraud scheme wey dem say cause reach $11 million in losses to im victims.

After di judgement, di US Attorney for di Eastern District of Virginia Raj Parekh wia dem judge di case say:

"Through subterfuge and impersonation, Obinwanne Okeke engage in multi-year global business email and computer hacking scheme wey cause ogbonge $11 million losses to im victims,"

"Today sentence further demonstrate EDVA's and FBI worldwide reach in pursuing justice on behalf of American victims and odas and holding international cybercriminals accountable, no mata wia dem commit dia crimes."

Okeke wey be di Chief Executive Officer of di Invictus Group sentencing dey come afta di America Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) bin arrest am for August, 2019 for US, come charge am wit two counts of computer and wire fraud to tiff $11 million from im victims. Accuse wey im bin plead guilty to.

Court documents bin show say Okeke and di pipo wey im dey follow do internet jaguda work illegally collect di credentials of hundreds of victims between 2015 and 2019.

Okeke case bin attract attention from around Nigeria and di world.