Obinwanne Okeke: Invictus Obi prison sentence from Virginia US State land afta im Forbes fame - Profile tori of Nigerian fraudster

Obiwanne Okeke profile

Obinwanne Okeke alias Invictus Obi na Nigerian entrepreneur wey dey into I.T, real estates, oil and gas and renewable energy business. Dem born am for November 9, 1987 for Ukpor, one small village for Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State. He be di 17th child of a polygamous father. Im late father get four wives.

Di 33 year old get Bachelor's Degree for International Relations from Monash University in South Africa and Master's degrees in Counter-Terrorism Studies from Monash University in Australia.

He say im passion for International relations na out of di love e get for current affairs and and im post-graduate dey inspired by di Boko-Haram insurgency wey start for di north-eastern part of Nigeria for 2009.

Oga Okeke yarn say im be part of di first students wey do di course wen dem first introduce am for di Australian university for 2012.

According to court records, oga Okeke dey recognised wit di Most Outstanding Student Award in International Studies wen e be undergraduate student for Monsah University in South Africa.

His lawyer, John Iweanoge, say Mr Okeke also work for di university student representative council as di Social Events Coordinator wen e be graduate student for Monash University in Australia.

He keep im personal life private as information about im marriage life no dey public space but recently for court, document show say oga Okeke get one 19 monts old daughter and she be United States citizen.

Business

Until im arrest by di Federal Bureau of Investigation and conviction, oga Okeke na global businessman and claim say im get investments for oil and gas, agriculture, private equity, alternative energy, telecom and real estate.

He dey operate under di business name 'Invictus Group', wey dey operate for three African kontris including Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia.

For inside one interview wit BBC News Africa for 2018, Obinwanne Okeke say im mama hustle and im promise to make her proud na im make am dey successful for business.

He say e start im first business wen e be 16 years old, one year afta im papa die.

He start wit I.T, to dey print business cards and create website for pipo. Wit im first profit, he buy wetin e call di finest bicycle for im village.

Awards and Recognition

For June 2016, Okeke name appear as Forbes Africa 30 under 30 wen e be 28 years old and dey live for South Africa.

May 2017 - Di African Brand Congress award di Invictus Group of Companies Ltd di Africa Most Innovative Investment Company of di Year 2017 Award.

October 2017 - Dem nominate am for Africa most prestigious award for businessmen, di AABLA Awards, for di category of Young African Business Leader (West Africa).

In 2017, he feature as Speaker for di Forbes Under 30 Summit EMEA 2017 for Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. He also dey run charity wey dey give scholarships to students for a book review in Igbo language, Invictus Foundation.

In 2018, he feature on BBC's Focus on Africa and dem describe am as an "inspiring" entrepreneur.