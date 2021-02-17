[Niger State] GCS Kagara school kidnap update: Buhari deploy rescue soldiers, Governor close boarding schools afta Government Science College, Kagara attack, Senate demand state of emergency

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don order di military and di police to ensure di immediate and safe return of di staff and students armed bandits kidnap from Government Science College, Kagara, for Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

President Buhari give di directive following di report of di attack wey happun for di school early hours of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile all boarding schools for Rafi, Munya, Mariga and Shiroro local government areas don dey closed till further notice.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello wey announce di closure dis morning insist say goment no go pay any ransom to secure di release of anybody wey dem kidnap, say instead dem go use di money take buy ammunitions.

Benjamin M. Idoma na di name of di student wey di bandits kill. 650 students na im dey di school.

Wetin we call dis foto, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello wey announce di closure dis morning insist say goment no go pay any ransom

Dem kill Benjamin in di presence of other students and staff, as e dey try escape from di school.

Niger state government go review di villages for di state by bringing pipo wey dey live for small communities come big towns wey dey near dem so dem fit provide security for dem until security for di area dey restored.

For inside statement by di Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he say President Buhari don already send Niger State team of security chiefs go Minna to coordinate di rescue operations.

He direct dem to meet wit state officials, community leaders, parents and staff of di college.

[Niger State] Kagara school kidnap background

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di armed men attack Government Science College Kagara early dis morning, officials neva know di exact number of student dem wey dem kidnap.

Government Science College [GSC Kagara] for Niger State north central Nigeria suffer attack dis morning wen pipo wey goment official identify as armed bandits kidnap students from dia hostel.

Secretary to Niger State goment, Ibrahim Matane wey confirm di incident to BBC News Pidgin say di armed men attack Government Science College Kagara around 3am local time today.

Matane say dem (di 'bandits') bin wear school uniform wen dem storm di school and over power di security guards dem before dem kidnap di school students dem.

E further explain give say dem neva know di exact number of student dem wey dem kidnap but dat di principal of di school dey try take roll call to find out di number.

Oga Matane say some of di students bin escape during di raid.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di armed men come in wit 33 motorcycles and so far dem kidnap 28 students, three staff and dia families, according to wetin one of di locals wey dey work wit di emirate, but no want to mention im name, tell BBC.

So far na a total of 43 pipo na im di bandits kidnap.

Di armed pipo storm dis school for north central Nigeria abduct students just two months afta Kankara Katsina schoolboys wahala.

Na for mid December 2020 gunmen bin attack Kankara Government Science Secondary School boys inside Katsina State wia dem kidnap about 340 school boys, but later free all of dem afta a week, as dem return dem to Katsina goment house.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Nigerian Senate don call on dI President and Commander of di Armed Forces President Muhammadu Buhari to declare state of Emergency on insecurity for di kontri.

Dis dey come as dem condemn di attack on di Government Science School, Kagara, Niger State.