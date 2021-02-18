Cross River girl cari gun go school to shoot teacher wey tell her to barb her hair

Wia dis foto come from, Otunba Charles Edem

One girl carry one locally made gun go Government Secondary School for Akpabuyo, Ikot Ewa Cross River State to shoot her teacher because im tell her to cut hair hair.

Pesin wey see di incident as e happen korokoro Otunva Charles Edem tell BBC Pidgin say di incident happen for Community Secondary School Ikot Ewa for Akpabuyo, Cross River State.

"Na last week Thursday e happen as di young girl resume school, her class teacher ask her to go barb her coloured hair wey she carry come school. Dis na becos school here for Cross River students no dey carry coloured hair or grown hair come school as dem get dat kain rule, so she go back. Di next day she come school wit gun.

Di School Principal naim first raise alarm. Pipo around come hold her and teachers, students all come out."

Edem say im go visit im friend wey dey stay close to school wen dem hear di alarm rush go see wetin dey happen for di school so im come snap di girl wit di gun.

Edem say dem try to find out how she get di gun and she carry dem go one elderly man.

"We discover say dis old man dey have sex wit her and na from im hand she get di gun."

Edem say dem hand her over to authorities for further investigation.

Im add say na yesterday im post di picture im snap of her wey come begin trend for social media as pipo dey marvel how di young girl carry gun go school to shoot her teacher.