Kagara abduction: Nigeria latest news of school abduction, how international community react

Kagara, Niger state Nigeria na di latest town to experience high profile school abduction afta armed pipo storm Government Science College take about 42 pipo comot.

E don pass 48 hours since armed pipo wey goment officials identify as bandits abduct some students and staff of di school collect 27 students, 12 staff and oda members of families of di staff.

International community don begin chook mouth on top di Kagara school abduction mata wey don dey be like monkey hand inside pot wey don dey resemble human hand.

[Kagara abduction] - Wetin United Nations tok?

Di United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, don condemn di abduction of di students and some members of staff.

E say attack on schools and oda education facilities dey unacceptable and ask di Nigerian goment to do everytin possible to ensure dem rescue di boys dem and also punish those wey kidnap dem.

Unicef reaction to [Kagara abduction] mata

United Nations Children's Fund wey be UN agency wey di chook eye for pikin mata, say attack for schools na violation of rights of pikin dem

Di UNICEF Representatives, Peter Hawkins say pikin dem gatz feel safe foe house and for schools and dat no parents suppose worry on top di safety of dia pikin.

Oga Hawkins also acknowledge di effort wey goment don put in so far to rescue di pikin dem.

Amnesty International reaction for [Kagara abduction]

Amnesty international say as e be now, schools dey under attack for northern Nigeria.

And dat schools gatz be wia safety dey so dat school pikin dem no go choose between dia education and dia life.

Di rights group say di Kangara attack dey happun three months afta di one wey happun for katsina state and e show say goment no dey do enough to protect lives of im citizens.

E say di Nigerian goment must do everytin possible to secure di release of di school pikin dem and odas wey dey di kidnappers dem hand.

America former Ambassador on [Kagara abduction]

Former US ambassador, John Campbell say Nigerian goment both sates and federal goment dey always deny say dem pay ransom to rescue pipo.

And dat as e dey go, if dem no quickly rescue di boys dem, e mean say goment go pay ransom.

[Kagara abduction] and rescue efforts

Search and rescue operations still dey go on to locate di staff and students wey dem abduct from one school for north central Nigeria, two days ago.

On top di students abduction for Kagara Niger State Nigeria, one popular Islamic cleric Sheik Ahmad Gumi don tell BBC Pidgin say him don meet some bandits regarding di Government Science College students and staff wey dey abductors hand.

Dem promise am say dem go helep see to di release of di students Sheik Gumi tok on Friday morning.

Sheik Gumi say unlike wetin some media report, no be di Kagara abductors im meet but oda ones wey get links to dem and dem say dem know dem.

"Na true say I hold meeting wit some pipo regarding di Kagara students abduction and dem tell me say even though no be dem do am but dem know di pipo wey kidnap di students and dem go do dia best for di mata."

"And dem tell me say dem go see say di Kagara pipo dey released anytime from now." Dis na wetin Sheik Gumi yan.

Nigeria Police Force don reveal how dem plan to secure dia release and safely return dem to dia families

[Kagara abduction] Background

Na on Wednesday at about 3am (local time) gunmen enter Government Science College wey dey for Kagara town for Niger state (North Central Nigeria) to kidnap about 42 pipo in total including one teacher with his whole family.

Di Kagara abduction happun less dan three months after di kidnapping of over 300 students for Government Science Secondary School, Kankara for Katsina State northwest Nigeria.

Di student regain dia freedom few days after goment negotiate wit di kidnappers and allegation be say goment pay moni but na claim wey di federal goment deny.

Local tori dey report say di authority dey reach out to two prominent repentant Fulani bandits from Katsina and Zamfara States to epp reach out to di kidnappers.

Breakdown of high profile abductions inside Nigeria before Kagara abduction:

Kankara (2020) - 344 students

Chibok (2014) - 276

Dapchi (2018) - 113

Kagara (2021) - 27 students, 15 others

- 344 Kankara students released

- 112 Chibok girls dey miss