[Kidnapped Nigerian students] Kagara school kidnap - Government Science College Kagara Niger State suffer attack

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di armed men attack Government Science College Kagara early dis morning, officials neva know di exact number of student dem wey dem kidnap.

Government Science College [GSC Kagara] for Niger State for north central Nigeria suffer attack dis morning wen pipo wey goment official identify as armed bandits kidnap students from dia hostel.

Secretary to Niger State goment, Ibrahim Matane wey confirm di incident to BBC News Pidgin say di armed men attack Government Science College Kagara around 3am local time today.

Matane say dem di 'bandits' bin wear school uniform wen dem storm di school and over power di security guards dem before dem kidnap di school students dem.

E further explain give say dem neva know di exact number of student dem wey dem kidnap but dat di principal of di school dey try take roll call to find out di number.

Oga Matane say some of di students bin escape during di raid.

Di armed men come in wit 33 motorcycles and so far dem kidnap 28 students, three staff and dia families, according to wetin one of di locals wey dey work wit di emirate, but no want to mention im name, tell BBC.

So far na a total of 43 pipo na im di bandits kidnap.

Di armed pipo storm dis school for north central Nigeria abduct students just two months afta Kankara Katsina schoolboys wahala.

Na for mid December 2020 gunmen bin attack Kankara Government Science Secondary School boys wey and kidnap about 340 school boys but dem later free all of dem afta a a week ago don arrive Katsina goment house.