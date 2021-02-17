TIME Next 100: Davido, Feminist Co founders, Boafo enta TIME100 Next 2021 list, as Africa shine big

Wia dis foto come from, Others Wetin we call dis foto, Davido and Fem Co, all Nigerians, make am into TIME100 Next for 2021

Nigerian musician Davido, and founders of di EndSars advocate feminist group Feminist Coalition make di 2021 edition TIME 100 Next.

Dis one hundred pipo wey TIME magazine give dis accolade to represent those wey dem believe dia ogbonge work for all walks of life make a difference.

Some of di Africans wey make dis year list include Ghanaian painter and fine artist Amoako Baofo and Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr from Sierra Leone, wey be di first Mayor of Freetown.

Fem Co. wey be strong voice of activism during di EndSARS protest for Nigeria for late 2020, also see dia three female founders enter di list.

One of dem, Feyikemi 'FK' Abudu, even joke on Wednesday say her mana dey find 50 copies of TIME magazine to buy.

Oda notable pipo wey make di list na Amanda Gorman wey many don praise for a poem she deliver for di inauguration ceremony of US President Joe Biden.

US hollywood hit 'Tenet' also see im main star John Washington enter, for im work for di entertainment industry. Just like American singer Doja Cat, real name Amala Zandile Dlamini, also use di nomination to mark her success for di past 12 months.

Africans wey dey 2021 TIME100 Next

Davido - Musician (Nigeria)

Amoako Boafo - Artist (Ghana)

Damilola Odufuwa - Co-founder Fem Co. (Nigeria)

Odunayo Eweniyi - Co-founder Fem Co. (Nigeria)

Feyikemi 'FK' Abudu - Co-founder Fem Co. (Nigeria)

Olugbenga Agboola - Co-founder Flutterwave (Nigeria)