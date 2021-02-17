Omotola Trademark: Wetin e mean to trademark a name - As Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde say her first name dey 'trademarked'

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@Realomosexy

Nigeria actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde say she don trademark her name.

Di ogbonge actress tweet di info on Tuesday to her plenti followers and fans.

Since her tweet, some pipo don dey ask questions like wetin e mean? Pesin fit trademark popular name wey common with a particular ethnic group like di Yorubas like dat?

See weti you need to know.

Wetin be trademark?

According to di United States Patent and Trademark Office, trademark na word, phrase, symbol, and/or design wey identify and separate di source of di goods of one party from dat of odas.

Service mark na also word, phrase, symbol, and/or design wey identify and distinguish di source of service rather dan goods. Some examples na brand names, slogans, and logos.

Generally, dem dey use "trademark" often in general to refer to both trademarks and service marks.

Unlike patents and copyrights, trademarks no dey expire afta some years. Trademark rights dey come from actual "use". Trademark fit last forever - so long as you continue to dey use di mark to dey do market to indicate di source of goods and services. Trademark registration fit also last forever - so long as you file specific documents and pay fees at regular intervals.

Dis trademark owner fit be pesin or business owner.

Wetin trademark dey protect?

Trademark rights go allow you to stop oda pipo from using your trademark to sell goods or services.

You fit also stop oda pipo from using any trademark wey wan resemble your trademark, even if di trademark no be exactly di same as your own.

Wetin you fit trademark?

Words, symbol, device, or even color na tins you fit trademark. Anything wey differentiate di goods of your party or company from anoda one qualify. However, you must dey use di item to do business to get protection from di law.

Who fit trademark dia names?

Pipo like actors, designers and odas wey dey use dia name do business fit trademark dia names.

Di Trademark go usually help give legal protection to product or idea, so oda pipo no go just copy am. Dis one include name, word, phrase, symbol design or picture as we don tok before.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Stars wey don trademark dia names