Some Nigerians dey frown for di kontri Minister of Defence sake of wetin im tok ontop di bandits attack for Niger State central Nigeria.

Video of Major General Bagashi go viral afta e say make pipo no be cowards but make dem stand and fight anytime bandits attack dia communities.

Di minister wey visit Niger state afta di kidnap wey happun for Government Science College Kagara say security na everybody responsibility.

Wetin di Minister tok:

Minister of Defence, Major General (rtd) Bashir Magashi, don ask Nigerians to summon courage and stand up to di jaguda pipo wey dey cause kasala for di kontri.

E tok dis one as e dey follow tori pipo tok afta di screening of di Service Chiefs by members of di House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Magashi describe dos wey kidnap staff and students of Government Science College Kagara, Niger states as cowards.

"Make we no be cowards. Sometimes di bandits dey come wit about three rounds of ammunition and when dey fire shots, everybody go run. Wen we dey young, we dey stand to fight any form of aggression," he tok.

Di minister wonder why pipo dey run from small-small fight. He say make pipo stand fight dem, if dem see say pipo dey defend themselves, dem go run.

He say security na everybody responsibility, no be for ministers alone, e dey necessary make everybody dey alert and ensure safety wen e dey necessary.

How Nigerians dey react Bashir Salihi Magashi statement

Some Nigerians no agree wit wetin di minister tok as dem drag am for social media.

