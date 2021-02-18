Kagara abduction update: Student of Government Science College Kagara Niger State wey escape bandits attack tok wetin e cari eye see

Kagara abduction for Government Science College Niger State na di biggest tori wey dey give Nigerians and goment of di west African nation headache at di moment.

Na on Wednesday morning gunmen enter Government Science College wey dey for Kagara town for Niger state (North Central Nigeria) to kidnap about 42 pipo in total including one teacher with his whole family.

BBC tok to one student wey escape di kasala but still dey cry as na im friend be di student wey dem kill after di gunmen shoot am three times before dem carry di rest go.

E start by saying di whole thing start around 2am when one of im friends wake up to pee and come observe say e get some pipo with torchlights wey dey come dia way from back of di school.

"So my friend immediately wake me up saying come see some pipo with shiny torchlights dey enter our school, at first I no take am serious, I tell am say abeg go lie down sleep, as e go use im own torchlight shine dem na im dem off dia own."

"Minutes later, dem find dia way enter our hostel and begin dey wake students up one by one, as you dey open eye dem go show you gun say make you keep quiet or else you go die." Di escaped student wey BBC no wan disclose im name yarn.

Wia dis foto come from, BBBC Wetin we call dis foto, Government Science College Kagara Niger State na Federal Government Unity School

E add say na one of di students bravely shout say 'thieves oh, make everybody run' na from dia students start to take off.

Di one wey pain me pass and why I still dey cry na because of my friend wey dem kill, na me last see am before im go sleep.

"Me and him gist di night before, e come bid me farewell go sleep as pipo dey run e try escape through window and dem shoot am three times infact parts of his brain comot outside because of di shots."

According to di student, na only God save dem because im and 10 oda students lie down for one corner inside dia hostel and di gunmen no see dem despite going round to check whether pipo dey over and over again.

Di student also tok say di gunmen wey plenti all come in army uniform and dem spend up to three hours inside di school before dem pack pipo go including a teacher with im wife and children.

When BBC ask am whether di student use any vehicle or motorcycle, di student yarn say na leg dem use come and na di same leg dem use carry di pipo go.

Presently federal goment delegation still dey Niger State wey dem work alongside di state goment to see how dem fit rescue di pipo.

Also on Wednesday presido Muhammadu Buhari hold emergency meeting with northern govnors wey many say has to do with di insecurity wey dey trouble di region.

Some analysts tok say from indication Nigerian goment neva learn anything from kidnapping of students from oda schools in di past.

Federal Government and Niger State authorities rescue mission

Niger State goment officials don begin di journey to meet wit Fulani leaders and repentant bandits wey get connect wit those wey kidnap student from Government Science College Kagara to secure dia release.

One of di official wey yarn wit BBC News Pidgin say both di federal and state goment don agree to use back door to negotiate wit di bandit and make sure dem free di students.

E say di goment dey use third party to epp wit di kidnap mata plus dem di enta bush today to see wetin dem fit do to shaperly secure di release of those wey dem kidnap.

Di Kagara abduction happun less dan three months after di kidnapping of over 300 students for Government Science Secondary School, Kankara for Katsina State northwest Nigeria.

Di student regain dia freedom few days after goment negotiate wit di kidnappers and allegation be say goment pay moni but na claim wey di federal goment deny.