Cameroon football crisis: CAS wan Fifa to clarify which president deh recognize for Fecafoot

Wia dis foto come from, FIFA

Crisis don rock Cameroon football, reach stage weh de federation get two presidents, Seidou Mbombo Njoya and Senator Albert Mbida.

Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS don say make Fifa clarify de situation as disorder di reign, before February 26.

CAS give de order because one lawyer notify CAS say e di represent Fecafoot from senator Albert Mbida president for interim executive.

Na for video conference weh general assembly for 2009 executive elect senator Mbida, for February 2.

But Fifa neva recognize Mbida as interim president.

How de crisis reach dis level?

Wia dis foto come from, Seidou Mbombo Njoya/FACEBOOK

Fecafoot election hold for 2019, members elect Seidou Mbombo Njoya. But amateur football club presidents contest say de election no bi follow correct process.

Deh file case for Court of Arbitration of Football, CAS.

For January, 15, 2021, court confirm say de election for Seidou and e executive bi illegal.

But, CAS recommended say for ensure continuity, Seidou and e executive go stay, correct de text, hold elections, den leave.

FIFA confirm dis decision add say deh go put eye for control how de federation di waka wit day to day activities as president Gianni Ifantino weh e bin take part for CHAN bi explain.

Club presidents bi contest CAS decision say make seidou and e executive stay, deh hold general assembly, den appoint senator Albert Mbida as interim president for Fecafoot by video conference.

Dia argument na say na 2009 executive get for run federation before elections.

Dis group argue say laik before, if Seidou and e executive bi illegal deh suppose pack komot for football house.

But wit Fifa support, Seidou still di act as president and hold meeting for launch 2020/2021 football season.

Yesterday police stop meeting for Senator Albert Mbida say e bi illegal, but Albert Mbida for local radio say Minister of Territorial Admin no get right for send police to stop dia meeting.

Senator Mbida don komot book suspend Seidou Mbombo Njoya and e team but they still dey for football house.

Wia dis foto come from, Seidou Mbombo Njoya/FACEBOOK

Problems for Cameroon football start for 2013 wen former president Ita Mohammed go prison for mismanagement at de cotton company.

According to Fecafoot statues na executive for 2009 bin suppose take over but FIFA put Normalisation Committee for run football, amateur clubs presidents bi argue.

Fecafoot move from one normalisation committee to anoda before Seidou Mbombo Njoya win 2019 election.

Den CAS cancel de election but say make Seidou stay correct text and organize new elections.