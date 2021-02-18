NPFL Wikki Tourist FC bus accident: See how Wikki Tourist FC players, officials take escape death as dia bus burn to ashes

Wia dis foto come from, WIKKI TOURISTS FC/FACEBOOK

Nigeria Premier League Club, Wikki Tourists FC players escape death as dia bus catch fire and burn to ashes for Hawan Kibo road, along Jos - Abuja road.

Di club media wey give di informate for dia official Facebook page say nobody die for di accident.

According to reports, di accident happun early hours of Thursday morning as dem dey travel go Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital for di day 11 of di Nigeria Professional Football League match.

Di team dem dey play against na Dakkada FC, .