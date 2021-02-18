Ebola virus: Ghana Health Service declare zero case for di country, as Guinea confam three

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Man waka pass wall wey dey warn of Ebola virus symptoms

Ghana Health Service (GHS) dey assure country pipo say no need to fear as no case of Ebola virus dey di kontri.

Di kontri health ministry through one of demma department, tweet say “Ghana never record any confam case of Ebola and di country no get any suspected cases.

“Di news about Ebola na as a result of some cases… for Guinea,” di Disease Surveillance Department of GHS bin tweet on dia account on Thursday.

Di message end wit hashtag #SpreadCalmNotFear after some Ghanaians begin worry say di disease, wey don kill over 10,000 pipo for West Africa, fit don enter demma country.

Di World Health Organisation (WHO) on 14 February bin don confam say Guinea get new Ebola outbreak. Dis don make many West African countries to safeguard demma borders well-well.

Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali and Senegal na di West African countries wey don need to deal with confam Ebola cases, during di 2013 to 2016 outbreak wey begin for Guinea.

Fortunately Ghana no record any confam case during dat period.

Current update on Ebola for West Africa

Di WHO announce say dem dey work with countries for di region to increase surveillance and ready di health services, especially Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

On 15 February, Nigeria goment say all entry points into Nigeria dey under monitoring now, in order to protect anoda Ebola outbreak.

On di same day, di Democratic Rebuplic Conga begin vaccinate for Ebola in di city of Butembo, wey dem consider to di centre of di disease for di kontri. So far nearly 70 people don collect vaccine, WHO bin report on 18 February.

Di report also say di global health joinbody release $1.25m join di $15m from di UN Emergency Response Fund, to tackle di virus for some West African countries.

Wetin be Ebola virus disease (EVD)

Ebola na serious viral sickness and e dey kill well-well. Di symptons weakness for body, muscle pain, headache, nausea and sore throat.

Oda symptoms include: