Kagara abduction: Nigeria Police IGP reveal how im plan rescue Kagara kidnapped pipo safely

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

Di oga patapata of di Nigeria Police say im dey committed to rescue all di pipo wey kidnappers carry comot from Kagara, Niger State.

For statement, Oga Mohammed Adamu, promise di "safe rescue of all abductees for di recent attack on Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State".

Di kontri number one policeman also extend dis promise to cover "other related incidents", although e no clear if im mean oda incident for di state or di local goment area.

President Muhammadu Buhari don already give order say make security chiefs do every every to ensure dem return those wey dem abduct.

Di military, police and oda law enforcement agencies na im go join hand for dis operation.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police Force Wetin we call dis foto, Police helicopter go dey among wetin di Nigeria police go use for di operation

On di part of di police, di IGP say dem don deploy tactical, intelligence and investigative police pipo wey include (4) units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) attached to Operation Puff Adder II, one (1) Unit of Police Special Forces, personnel of the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and di Force Criminal Investigations Department.

And from di above, one police helicopter go dey do surveillance.

27 pipo na im dem kidnap and di Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello don order make all boarding schools for four local government areas close wit immediate effect.

Meanwhile lawmakers for di kontri Senate don ask di president to declare state of emergency for di kontri because of di level of insecurity wey dey.