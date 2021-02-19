Abdullahi Dikko Inde: Death, Biography of Nigeria Customs former boss - Looking back at di former Comptroller General life

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIA CUSTOM/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, former Comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Inde Dikko

Abdullahi Dikko Inde, Nigeria Customs Service former boss death touch many Nigerians, as pesin wey bin dem control wetin pipo fit import or export inside di west African kontri for six years.

Former Nigeria Vice President, Atiku Abubakar don join plenty ogbonge Nigerians to mourn di death of former Comptroller General of Customs Abdullahi Dikko Inde wey die on Thursday, 18th February.

Dikko Inde die at di age of 61 according to di Nigeria Customs Service office wey confam im death.

Funeral prayers (Janaza) go hold today afta di Jumaat Prayers for National Mosque Abuja.

Many local tori report say di former Customs oga die while e dey receive treatment from one hospital for Abuja afta e sick.

[Abdullahi Dikko Inde Biography]

Dtate/place of Birth: Dem born oga Abdullahi Dikko for May 11, 1960 for Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, Northern Nigeria.

Education: He attended Government College, Kaduna for 1974 where he get im West Africa Senior Certificate Examination for 1980. He get Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Master Degree in Finance from di University of Dimitroy Apostle Tshenoc, Svishtov, Bulgaria.

Profession: He join di Nigeria Custom Service for 1988.

He serve for various customs commands, including Seme Border, Tincan Island Port, Apapa, Imo Command, Kaduna, Badagry Area Command, Investigation and Inspection Headquarters, Abuja.

He also work for Badagry Area Command before im appointment as di Controller-General of NCS on August 26, 2009.

[Abdullahi Dikko Inde] Looking back at di former Comptroller General life & role for di Nigeria Custom Service

Former President Umaru Yar'Adua na im appoint Abdullahi Dikko as Comptroller-General of di Nigeria Custom for 2009 and e serve for di capacity until 2015 wen e retire voluntarily from service.

Following im appointment, he introduce six points agenda, wey e wan implement, he say dis na to transform di custom service, improve dia work and modernize everything dem dey do; Accurate trade information, broader inter agency relationship, port and logistics processes, border work flow and securoty coordination, among others.

Capacity building of officers and men

ICT- Maximization of di potential of e-customs

Moral Rebirth of Integrity

Enhanced welfare for officers and men

Collaboration wit stakeholders

Coordinated public relations activities to foster mutual understanding.

For inside one interview e get wit di Business Year for 2015 before im retirement, oga Dikko say di reason im set up di reform agenda na because since di establishment of di custom service, pipo no dey use good eyes look di service. Pipo dey see dem as corrupt, dem no fit stop smuggling and dem no dey committed to national interest but dia agenda wey im inroduce go change all dat.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

However di ex-customs oga get case for court on top accuse of corruption before im death. standing trial over allegations of corruption before his death.

[Abdullahi Dikko Inde] Corruption allegation charges of tiff-tiff of billions

Di Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) bin carry oga Dikko go court on top accuse mago mago. Also for 2017, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recover 17 exotic vehicles from Dikko warehouse for Kaduna.

For November 2019, Nnamdi Dimgba, judge of one federal high court for Abuja, order make di EFCC stop dia case against di former customs comptroller-general afta di non-prosecution agreement between Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of di federation (AGF) and Dikko.

According to report, Dikko return 1.5 billion naira to di goment, money wey dem claim say na from im crime.

Meanwhile, for February 2020, one federal high court for Abuja bin issue a warrant of arrest against am, because e no dey show up for trial.