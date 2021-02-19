Hisbah Kano commander arrested: Nigeria islamic police oga & woman dem see wit am for hotel story

Wetin we call dis foto, Hisbah oga say dem go receive report today

E no longer be news say di officer in charge of arresting prostitutes and beggars for Kano Hisbah Sani Uba Rimo dey inside serious gbege after police arrest am on Monday for one hotel.

According to police dem bin get report from one man say di Hisbah OC dey invite im wife to one hotel for Sabon Gari area of Kano city wia e and di woman dey meet.

After di arrest, Hisbah suspend officer Sani from work pending investigations dis na after di oga kpata kpata commander general Sheik Harun Ibn Sina form five man committee to investigate wetin happun.

BBC Pidgin find out say di accused, Sani Uba Rimo, say di woman in question na im niece wey dey get problem with her husband.

And from di small time wey she spend for im house, she dey also get problem with im wife na why e decide to lodge her for hotel, according to di accused wey speak to tori pesin of Freedom Radio for Kano.

One Hisbah staff tell BBC say no be today mischievous pipo dey try bring dia officers down because of di role wey dem dey play in stopping moral vices like drinking of beer and prostitution.

"I don dey work with Hisbah for many years and dis no be di first time wey dis kain allegation go come up because e get some pipo wey wan prove say Hisbah dey also do things wey dem dey try stop."

"And dis OC wey get dis issue na very focused and hardworking man, i fit tell you say e don arrest thousands of prostitutes for Kano so i feel say na dis make am target in order to spoil im name."

Commander General of Hisbah Ibn Sina tell BBC say e dey expect committee to submit report on di issue today and from dia dem go take dia next line of action regarding di officer.

Although e add say police don take over di case since na dem first make di arrest.

"Police come meet us yesterday say dem wan take over di case and we gladly give am to dem, you know say dia formation law dey stronnger than our own so whenever dey request something from us we dey oblige."

"Di officer dey with dem, dem also request di man wey dem say file complain and di woman to come forward so dat investigations go continue, from our end, committee go submit report today and from dia we go decide wetin to do next."

Kano Police Command confam say di husband of di woman don come forward to gree say di Hisbah OC na actually im in-law and dey try settle issues between dem.