EndSars: Lagos Panel give 20 million compensation to victims of police brutality

Wetin we call dis foto, Hannah Olugbodi na hairdresser wey police bullet hit her leg

Di Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry wey dey torchlight cases of police brutality by former Special Anti-robbery squad don award ten million naira each as compensation to two petitioners.Di two petitioners, Adebayo Abayomi and Hannah Olugbodi collect di compensation on Friday afta recommendation from di panel.

Dis go be di first major compensation wey dem go pay out since di establishment of di panels.

Di petition wey concern Mrs Kudirat Adebayo Abayomi dey come afta police bullet bin kill am on April 2017.

DI judicial panel also call for di prosecution of di police officers wey dey responsible for di killing.

Dem add to di compensation money to her family, scholarship for her pikin dem and letter of apology to di family from di police.

Wetin we call dis foto, Kudirate Adebayo Abayomi die for 2017 due to police bullet

Di second petitioner Hannah Olugbode na hairdresser wey Sars officers bullet hit her left leg for Ijeshatedo area of Lagos.

Di panel also award her 10 million Naira for di stress and anxiety wey she suffer and to help her get treatment.

Dis tori of compensation dey come afta di gbas-gbos wey di Lagos state panel bin face when dem give green light for LCC to take back control of Lekki toll gate.

Many Nigerians bin feel say e bin too dey early for Lagos State to reopen di toll wey be of di venue of di 2020 protests wey happun for Nigeria. According to dem, dis na because dem feel say victims of police brutality never get justice.

Lagos State government bin set up di Panel following di EndSars protest wey happun for October 2020 wey call for end to police brutality across Nigeria.