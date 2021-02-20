Kim Kardashian files for divorce: Di TV reality star don file to divorce husband, American rapper Kanye West

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, The couple have four children together

American reality star, Kim Kardashian don file for divorce from rapper Kanye West, according to reports for di US media.

Di couple don marry for almost seven years and dey get four children together.

One celebrity news website TMZ na im break di tori afta months of rumours say di couples dey face marital difficulties.

Tori from di US media reason say di reality star, wey be 40 year old don tell court to give di both of dem legal and physical custody of their children.

Di couple neva come out to tok anything on top di divorce mata.

Di couple dey among di most popular stars for di world and both of dem dey very successful in their own right.

Kim na im first popular for 2007 as di star of E! Television reality series wey dey about her family. Keeping up wit di Kardashians don dey hugely popular since, and dem go air di 21st and final series next year.

Di reality star dey make plenty money from oda businesses she dey do from mobile apps to make-up.

Forbes estimates her personal wealth to dey around $780m (£556m).

Her husband Kanye West too na ogbonge rapper wey don drop international hits like Gold Digger, Kanye West na one of di biggest names in rap music for over 15 years. Di Grammy award winning musician don also dey successful as a fashion designer.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kardashian and West got together after her divorce from basketball player Kris Humphries

Di two of dem be friends for years before dey marry and West first appear on her family reality show for 2010.

Dem born dia first daughter North, for June 2013.

West hire San Francisco Giants baseball stadium and orchestra to propose to her in front of her family, and their show cameras, later that year.

They marry for Italy for May 2014 and one foto wia two of dem kiss on dia wedding day that year become di most liked picture for Instagram.

Kardashian born di couple first son, Saint West, di following year. Dem born two more children, Chicago and Psalm, through a surrogate afta di reality star suffer from health complications during her previous pregnancies.

Di coupledey always dey news, di one wey shake pass na wen jaguda pipo robb Kardashian at gunpoint for Paris for 2016.

Last year, West bin run US president. During im campaign, e bin post some series of tweets for Twitter wey make Kardashian to come out tok say her husband get bipolar disorder.

She say her husband na "brilliant but complicated" pesin say make pipo understand and reason wit im mental health issues.