Australian Open: Naomi Osaka win title after she beat American Jennifer Brady

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Naomi Osaka na di Australian Open champion!

Osaka from Japan, work her way to become di queen of hard courts after she beat American Jennifer Brady for di Australian Open final to win her fourth Grand Slam title.

Di 23-year-old win 6-4 6-3 win to carry di trophy.

Osaka win her number four Grand Slam title, and her second for Melbourne Park, to continue her winning run, wey stand at 21 matches today. She never lose any match since February 2020.

"E dey incredible to get fans, I play di last Grand Slam without fans, to have dis energy mean a lot," Osaka tok as she hold her Daphne Akhurst Trophy.