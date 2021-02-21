14th Headies 2020 : Wetin you need sabi, time, venue and how to watch di awards ceremony

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

For di first time in di history of Nigeria biggest music awards ceremony The Headies, fans no go dey present to witness and celebrate with dia favourite artiste for di venue.

Dis na because The Headies 2020 no go be physical event but instead go dey virtual.

Di organisers dey hope to make di 14th edition, wey go happen on Sunday 21 February, enter history books as "one of di most attended attended virtual event for Nigeria".

Current Covid-19 regulations for Lagos, Nigeria, wia di show go happen for, don make The Headies take dis different direction.

Like e don be since 2016, Eko Convention Centre wey also get four star hotel beside am, go serve as di venue.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Temsbaby Wetin we call dis foto, 25-year-old Tems na Nigerian singer-songwriter wey fit win for The Headies 2020

Wetin to look out for

Many musicians wey win di 'Next Rated' category - wey be recognition for new artiste wey dey do ogbonge tins - don go on to dey very successful for dia career.

Di Nigerian-French singer Aṣa for 2016 win dis category, and collect cash prize join. Two years later for di 2018 edition, she carry three awards, including di 'Album of di Year'.

Dis year fans of Lady Tems, Omah Lay, Oxlade and Bella Shmurda go dey hope for dia favourite artiste to blow and do great tins.

But di top award of di night na usually di 'Artiste of di Year', wey no artiste don ever win three times before.

Wizkid and Davido, wey get two each, go dey look to add third one but dem get Burna Boy, Mayorkun and Tiwa Savage as competition.

Some fans go dey wonder how come 'Abule' by Patoranking - wey even Wizkid endorse as 'hardest jam' - no dey nomination for 'Song of di Year'. Organisers say na artist work from July 2019 to August 2020 dem dey torchlight, and dis suppose qualify Abule wey comot for July 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Burna Boy bin get Grammy nomination for 2019 for African Giant and now again for Twice as tall

Headies wit a difference

As dis event na virtual, The Headies don release informate ontop dia official Instagram account, wey pipo suppose know:

Many parts of di ceremony don dey pre-recorded. Na im be say e no go happun live, and na video wey dem don do down, dem go play

Fans, guests and artistes no go dey di venue, as everybody must watch am for television or social media

Di venue of di 14th Headies don dey divided into four, each of dem go get less than 40 pipo

Di winners, wey go dey dia own separate rooms, go from dia waka come collect di awards and then go back

How to watch The Headies 2020

Di awards show proper, go start by 8pm WAT, although di red carpet go don begin some hours earlier.