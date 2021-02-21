Headies Award 2021 Winners list: Fireboy win Best R&B Single

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Fireboy don win don Best R&B Single award for di 14th edition of di Headies.

Brymo also win best recording of di year.

Meanwhile Davido One Milli song wey produce best music video of di year.

Producer of The Year

Pheelz - Billionaire by Teni

Best Vocal performance (Female)

Niniola - Addicted

For di award show, wey dem bin hold mostly offline to keep with Covid 19 restriction for Lagos, plenti pipo still gada around di streaming platforms to see wetin happun.

King Sunny Ade collect award as im join di Headies Hall of Fame.