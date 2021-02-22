DaBaby Jojo Siwa: American rapper Jonathan L. Kirk "Beatbox freestyle" call Nickoledeon Star Jojo Siwa N-word

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Jojo Siwa na 17 year old Nickoledeon Star with multi-million dollar hairbow business and Jonathan Lyndale Kirk AKA DaBaby na very popular rapper, so wetin connect di two?

Na wetin plenti pipo start to dey ask dem self afta di rapper release "Beatbox freestyle" on Friday.

And mostly because e just comot from no where, unprovoked.

Dababy say "N-word, you a bitch, Jojo Sinwa, bitch". even hold her picture for di video.

Twitter para no be small on top di mata with some pipo yabbing dia height difference, while odas decide to enta how she get money pass am.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

But DaBaby comot to explain di mata afta di whole of Twitter para.

For tweet im say, im add di Youtuber name inside im freestyle because im three year old pikin sotay im don spend im money buy every product Jojo bring come outside.

Im come add say no be beef, na just word play wey di internet no quick understand.

E further add some bars, wey e use her name tok for Twitter say "I don't Siwa they so mad."

Meanwhile since di gbege start, di former "Dance Mom" star neva comot to say anything.