Plane crash: One military plane don crash for Abuja

Wia dis foto come from, IMOLE AYO/TWITTER

One Military aircraft King Air 350 don crash for Abuja, Nigeria capital runway dis morning afta e report engine failure as e dey fly back from Minna, Niger state.

Di minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika wey confam di incident for im Twitter handle, say e dey fatal.

Although e no give informate on di number of pipo wey die or injure for di crash. He only pray for di soul or souls of pipo wey die.

One Twitter user Imole Ayo share videos and fotos of di accident. He say nobody survive.