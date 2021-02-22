Bobi Wine: Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi withdraw court case against Yoweri Museveni election victory

Bobi Wine, di Ugandan politician wey real name be Robert Kyagulanyi don withdraw im court case wia e challenge President Yoweri Museveni victory from di results of January 2021 presidential election.

Bobi Wine claim say di judges for di Supreme Court dey partial as dem no accept di extra evidence wey im present give dem for court.

Di former Ugandan presidential candidate bin ask di court to cancel di official results for many reasons, including fraud and violence before and during di election.

Oga Wine also claim say im party, di National Unity Platform, get video evidence of election wuruwuru alias ballot box stuffing and ballot papers wey dem don already mark down wey security forces for some part of di kontri submit.

Di musician wey don turn politician now say im go carry di matter go di "court of public opinion", and im no go use violence.

President Yoweri Museveni - wey don dey power for three decades - win im sixth term for office wit 59% of di vote.

More than 50 people na im die for di violence wey happen before di election.