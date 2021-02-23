"LGBTQI office in Ghana" cause strong division among citizens

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kenya for 2019 refuse to drop dia laws way make homosexuality dey illegal

Di official opening of one new LGBTQI resource centre for Ghana capital Accra don cause controversy for di country.

Di event, wey dem also use raise money, cause many pipo to begin tok after pictures of di ceremony go viral ontop social media.

Now some Ghanaians, including politicians and religious leaders don begin mount pressure on di goment to shut down di office immediately while odas believe say di rights of LGBTQI must dey protected.

"LGBTQI" stand for Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex.

Representatives from di European Union and some foreign diplomats bin attend di event.

Di goment of Ghana never react officially on di mata.

Ghana, like many countries for Africa, get strong laws against same-sex relationship relationships, wey fit include jail sentence and fine.

And so e no dey surprising to see some pipo for di kontri no want anything wey go make LGBTQI dey official.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Same-sex relationship and homosexuality no dey legal for Ghana and violators fit enter big trouble if authorities gbab dem

Two sides

Boamah Darko Isaac wey be di founder of Journalists Against LGBTGI+ say dem don write letter give President Nana Akuffo-Addo to declare di foreign diplomats persona non grata (pesin wey no dey wanted) because dem dey fund community space (like di new office) for LGBTQ pipo inside Ghana.

For interview im do with BBC, Darko mention Australian High Commissioner, Andrew Barnes and di Denmark ambassador Tom Norring.

But those in support wetin di eyes of LGBTQI community don see for Ghana no be small.

One advocate Alex Kofi Donkor say dem dey face too much abuse and discrimination plus dem no get safe place to meet.

LGBTQI for Africa

According to di latest Human Rights Watch report, about 70 kontris worldwide get laws wey criminalise or no favour LGBTQI+ and many of dis kontris dey for Africa.

Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Togo, Senegal, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Kenya, Guinea and many odas.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Biden sign new memorandum in support of LGBTQI+

US support for LGBTQI

On 4 February 2021, US president Joe Biden sign one memorandum to epp LGBTQI pipo wey dia goment dey give hard time, to come and re-settle for America.