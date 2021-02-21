Niger State passengers bandits abduct from NSTA bus don regain dia freedom - Government

Wia dis foto come from, Niger State Governemnt

Niger state goment say all di passengers wey bandits abduct from di Niger State Government Transport don regain dia freedom.

Niger state Govnor Abubakar Sani Bello confam di tori for twitter say dem succeed in securing di release of all di passengers.

Goment also add say dem dey work hard to also secure di release of di Kagara Government Science College students, Staff and dia family members.

Bandits bin kidnap di NSTA bus passengers on dia way back to Minna from Rijau, for Rijau local government area of di state on Sunday last week for Kundu village, along Minna-Tegina road.

Di abduction of di passengers happun some days before bandits storm Government Science College take about 42 pipo comot.