Rochas Okorochas arrested? Police for Imo state tok wetin happun and why dem invite di senator

Police tok-tok pesin for Imo state command Ikeokwu Orlando don confam to BBC Pidgin say Senator Rochas, di former govnor of Imo State dey dia hand afta im 'break' into one property.

Okorocha, wey now dey represent Imo West at the Senate, na di governor of di state between 2011 and 2019.

Dis na as tori bin break say police arrest di senator for Owerri.

According to Orlando, di state goment bin seal di premises of di Royal Spring Palms apartment, but Okorocha bin go forcefully break di place.

"Dis one make some agents of goment and oda pipo, youths for Owerri gada. Violence between both parties come happun.

We invite Senator Okorocha to di command to come tok wetin im know about di forceful breaking in into di premises. E stilld ey our custody. " Orlando tok.

Di Imo State goment bin seal up Royal Palm Estate, property wey dey linked to Nkechi Okorocha, di wife of Senator Okorocha, for di Akachi axis of Owerri, the state capital.

The Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning Development, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, who supervised the sealing of the estate on Friday, announced that the state government had recovered the property.

Wetin really happun?

According to one statement wey Senator Okorocha tok-tok pesin Sam Onwuemeodo release, Imo state Govnor Special Adviser lead thugs togeda with police from goment house to attack di former governor of di State and Senator wey dey represent Imo West Senatorial District Convoy.

E say dem attack and damage all di Vehicles for im Convoy. E also say dem attack im personal aides and di senator bin dey dia wen di incident happun.

But Imo state goment don deyny dis allegation.

Governor Uzodinma media aide Oguike Nwachukwu say di goment bin lock di park because na stolen item. But Rochas Okorocha carry pipo to go break the lock and enta by force.

Nwachukwu say na di duty of di police to ensure sa pipo obey di laws of di land.

E add say Okorocha accusation say Imo state government send criminals to attack am and im group no get head.