Headies Award 2020 Winners list, Wizkid, Fireboy win, Burnaboy, Naira Marley lose and oda tins wey happun for di 14th Edition of di Award show
Di 14th edition of di Nigerian Awards Music Show, The Headies don come and go but wetin happun during di show still dey make headlines.
From di artistes wey win big, to di ones wey no collect any award and even di way di show go down, see di highlights
from di 14th edition of di show.
Virtual Award Show
Di 14th Edition of di Headies happun even as coronavirus still be big issue around di world.
Na limited amount of pipo dem allow for d show live, while everyoda pipo join virtually.
Artistes like Master KG - Wey sing Jerusalema, do virtual performance.
While oda artistes like Fireboy, Chike, Joeboy, DJ Neptune and Laycon perform live for di show.
Di show organisers also present all di awards give di winners live during di show.
Big Winners!
Fireboy DML definitely na di Biggest Winner of di 14th Edition of di Show.
Di artiste win four awards from four different categories.
Fireboy Best R&B Single, Best R&B Album, Best Pop Award and Best Headies Revelation to make am di artiste wey pack di most awards go house from di show.
Wizkid na also one of di big winners of di night.
E win for two categories - Artiste of di year and Viewers Choice Award.
While DJ Neptune song Nobody - Wey e do with JoeBoy and Mr Eazi win two awards.
Losers?
Many pipo bin dey expect say e go be tight race for di Artiste of The Year Award between Wizkid, Davido and BurnaBoy. But Wizkid na im claim dat title.
Also, BurnaBoy get nominations for two categories - Artsite of The Year and Album of The Year, but e no win any.
Some pipo go also expect Naira Marley to win the Best Street Hop Category but na Mayorkun win am.
Pipo wey follow di show also get something to say about di organisation of di show as di live stream suffer interruptions several times and many pipo bin no fit follow di show bumper to bumper.
Best Dressed
And di award goes to...Well, trust celebs to turn up di heat and slay.
Check out some celebs and how dem slay go di show.
Full list of 14th Edition Headies Winners
Best R&B Single
Fireboy DML
Best Recording of The Year
Brymo
Best Music Video of The Year
1 Milli - Davido By Director K
Producer of The Year
Pheelz - Billionaire by Teni
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Niniola - Addicted
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Praiz - Under The Sky
Best Street Hop Artiste
Mayorkun - Geng
Rookie of The Year
Bad Boy Tims - MJ
Best Pop Single
Nobody - DJ Neptune feat Joe Boy and Mr Eazi
Best Collabo
Ladipoe and Simi - Know you
Best Alternative song
Moelogo - I wonder
Best Rap Single
Falz - Bop Daddy feat. MS Banks
Best R&B Album
Fireboy DML - Tears, laughter and goosebumps
Best Alternative Album
Roots - The Cavemen
Next Rated
Omah -Lay
Viewers Choice Award
Wizkid
Songwriter of the Year
Simi - Duduke
Best Pop Award
Fireboy - Apollo
Lyricist on The Roll
Ilbliss Goretti - Country
African Artiste Recognition Award
Master KG
Headies Revelation
Fireboy DML
Best Rap Album
God's Engineering - AQ
Song of The Year
Nobody- DJ Neptune feat. Joeboy and Mr Eazi
Artiste of The Year
Wizkid