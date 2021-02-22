Headies Award 2020 Winners list, Wizkid, Fireboy win, Burnaboy, Naira Marley lose and oda tins wey happun for di 14th Edition of di Award show

Di 14th edition of di Nigerian Awards Music Show, The Headies don come and go but wetin happun during di show still dey make headlines.

From di artistes wey win big, to di ones wey no collect any award and even di way di show go down, see di highlights

from di 14th edition of di show.

Virtual Award Show

Di 14th Edition of di Headies happun even as coronavirus still be big issue around di world.

Na limited amount of pipo dem allow for d show live, while everyoda pipo join virtually.

Artistes like Master KG - Wey sing Jerusalema, do virtual performance.

While oda artistes like Fireboy, Chike, Joeboy, DJ Neptune and Laycon perform live for di show.

Di show organisers also present all di awards give di winners live during di show.

Big Winners!

Fireboy DML definitely na di Biggest Winner of di 14th Edition of di Show.

Di artiste win four awards from four different categories.

Fireboy Best R&B Single, Best R&B Album, Best Pop Award and Best Headies Revelation to make am di artiste wey pack di most awards go house from di show.

Wizkid na also one of di big winners of di night.

E win for two categories - Artiste of di year and Viewers Choice Award.

While DJ Neptune song Nobody - Wey e do with JoeBoy and Mr Eazi win two awards.

Losers?

Many pipo bin dey expect say e go be tight race for di Artiste of The Year Award between Wizkid, Davido and BurnaBoy. But Wizkid na im claim dat title.

Also, BurnaBoy get nominations for two categories - Artsite of The Year and Album of The Year, but e no win any.

Some pipo go also expect Naira Marley to win the Best Street Hop Category but na Mayorkun win am.

Pipo wey follow di show also get something to say about di organisation of di show as di live stream suffer interruptions several times and many pipo bin no fit follow di show bumper to bumper.

Best Dressed

And di award goes to...Well, trust celebs to turn up di heat and slay.

Check out some celebs and how dem slay go di show.

Wia dis foto come from, @wathonianyansi Wetin we call dis foto, Wathoni

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@OfficialChike Wetin we call dis foto, Chike

Wia dis foto come from, @the_headies Wetin we call dis foto, Iyabo Ojo

Wia dis foto come from, @deejayneptune Wetin we call dis foto, Deejay Neptune

Full list of 14th Edition Headies Winners

Best R&B Single

Fireboy DML

Best Recording of The Year

Brymo

Best Music Video of The Year

1 Milli - Davido By Director K

Producer of The Year

Pheelz - Billionaire by Teni

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola - Addicted

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Praiz - Under The Sky

Best Street Hop Artiste

Mayorkun - Geng

Rookie of The Year

Bad Boy Tims - MJ

Best Pop Single

Nobody - DJ Neptune feat Joe Boy and Mr Eazi

Best Collabo

Ladipoe and Simi - Know you

Best Alternative song

Moelogo - I wonder

Best Rap Single

Falz - Bop Daddy feat. MS Banks

Best R&B Album

Fireboy DML - Tears, laughter and goosebumps

Best Alternative Album

Roots - The Cavemen

Next Rated

Omah -Lay

Viewers Choice Award

Wizkid

Songwriter of the Year

Simi - Duduke

Best Pop Award

Fireboy - Apollo

Lyricist on The Roll

Ilbliss Goretti - Country

African Artiste Recognition Award

Master KG

Headies Revelation

Fireboy DML

Best Rap Album

God's Engineering - AQ

Song of The Year

Nobody- DJ Neptune feat. Joeboy and Mr Eazi

Artiste of The Year