Banky W and Adesua baby: Banky Wellington and Adesua Etomi, Nigerian musician and actor announce news of dia new born son

Wia dis foto come from, @bankywellington

Nigeria musician and actor Banky Wellington AKA Banky W and im wife Adesua Etomi don announce say dem be new parents.

Di ogbonge couple make di announcement with pictures ontop dia Instagram page on Monday.

For her post, Adesua say:

"You get track record of keeping your word. Ọlọrun agbaye o, you are mighty".

"4 weeks ago I receive di best birthday gift ever. Our Son."

Meanwhile, Banky W also post ontop im Instagram page to wish im wife happy birthday and congratulate her for dia pikin.

Im say:

"Happy birthday to my lady, my love and Purpose Partner,

My world, my wife and Baby Mama.

I bin no think say e dey possible for you to be more beautiful dan you dey already... but I dey wrong.

Because you no just beautiful, you dey strong. " E tok.

"E turn our tears into triumph, and our loss into laughter

E don change our lives forever, here is to di next (and best) chapter" E tok.

Banky W and Adesua Etomi na ogbonge couple wey popular for di entertainment scene.