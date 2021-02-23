Ghana Council of State members fit tell Prez. Akufo-Addo how to lead until 2025

Wia dis foto come from, Jubilee House

New set of Ghana Council of State members wey go serve until 2025 take oath of office today for Jubilee House, Accra.

Thirty-one (31) members of de 8th Council of State of de 4th Republic take dia oath under di watchful eyes of Prez Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a ceremony inside Ghana seat of power [Jubilee House]

"I look forward very much to working with a Council wey go continue to offer me honest advice, based on unvarnished truth," Prez Akufo-Addo tell de new members of Ghana Council of State.

Check out fotos of "Ghana Council of State" members

[Ghana Council of State] - Which power dem get?

For Ghana di council of state na small group of important citizens wey dey advise di President on national issues. according to 1992 constitution for di kontri.

Dis election dey come few weeks afta di kontri December 7 general election wey elect President Nana Akufo Addo for office for second term.

[Ghana Council of State] - Membership

Di Council of State go include one former Chief Justice of Ghana, a former Chief of Defence Staff and a former Inspector General of Police and di President of di National House of Chiefs. Each region of Ghana also get elected representative.

Di President of Ghana go also appoint eleven members. Di members go stay for office until di term of office of di president end.

How Ghana council of state members dey work

Di Council of State dey play major role to play for di governance of di kontri.

According to di 1992 constitution for di kontri. (Chapter 9, Article 89) dia work na to "counsel di President in di performance of im duties"