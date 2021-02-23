1 million naira for attackers of Aba Police station - Abia State goment

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Abia goment reveal say di jhaguda pipo tiff arms and ammuntion

Abia State goment for South-East Nigeria don announce one million Naira for any one wey go fit provide beta informate for wetin happun for one police station for Aba for early mor-mor on Tuesday.

Di attack wey happun dis morning bin lead to death of pipo and also dem tiff different arms and ammunition from di station.

Dem tok dis one for inside statement wey di Commissioner for Information, Abia State, John Okiyi Kalu sign, and also impose okada ban for major cities for di state from 7pm to 7am from di 23rd of February, 2021.

Di goment confam di deaths and weapon theft for di attack wey dem call "mindless and cowardly".