1 million naira for attackers of Aba Police station - Abia State goment
Abia State goment for South-East Nigeria don announce one million Naira for any one wey go fit provide beta informate for wetin happun for one police station for Aba for early mor-mor on Tuesday.
Di attack wey happun dis morning bin lead to death of pipo and also dem tiff different arms and ammunition from di station.
Dem tok dis one for inside statement wey di Commissioner for Information, Abia State, John Okiyi Kalu sign, and also impose okada ban for major cities for di state from 7pm to 7am from di 23rd of February, 2021.
Di goment confam di deaths and weapon theft for di attack wey dem call "mindless and cowardly".
Di statement call for citizens of di stat to shine dia eye well-well as dem dey waka and an increase of security for banks and oda businesses for di state. Even as dem tok say dem dey work with security agencies ot make sure say dem catch di pipo behind di attack, sharp-sharp.
