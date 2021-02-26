Zamfara secondary school girls kidnapping: Gunmen abduct students from Jangebe Government Secondary School

We dey hear reports say gunmen don kidnap 'hundreds' of girls from dia boarding secondary school early morning today for di town of Jangebe, for Zamfara state, north west, Nigeria.

Special assistant on public enlightenment Zailani Bappah confam to BBC say gunmen kidnap school girls from Government secondary school Jangebe.

Di govnor aide add say goment still dey wait for police report on di incident at di moment.

Meanwhile one teacher wey follow BBC tok say di number of students dem carry fit reach 300.

Kabiru Sani wey be vice president of voice of di masses group for Zamfara state tell BBC say dem kidnap three of im nieces and im and oda pipo don enter bush to go find dia children.

Anoda man tell BBC say dem kidnap im daughter and two of im nieces and e yan say di gunmen numbering hundreds enter di school after midnight, dem first handle di gatemen first before dem pack di students go.