Maiduguri News: Over 10 pipo die for Boko Haram attack for Maiduguri, di Borno state capital

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Over 10 pipo don die for Maiduguri, di Borno state capital for northern Nigeria after heavy explosion by missiles, we neva fit determine how many pipo wound but reports be say di e plenti.

Pipo wey dey live for Maiduguri tell BBC say plenti missiles and gunshots bin dey fired for outside di city.

Maiduguri na di place wia Boko Haram start and e don dey suffer plenti attacks from insurgents.

Since BH start for 2009, di kata-kata don kpai pass 36,000 people and displace like two million from dia house for di north-east part of Nigeria.