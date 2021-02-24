Bauchi Ritualist: How Nigeria police arrest herbalist wey dem say kill at least nine children

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Bauchi state police command for northeast part of Nigeria say dem don arrest one herbalist wey kill at least 9 children between di ages of 2 to 4.

Dem arrest di man for Rumbu village wey dey under Ningi local goment after one small girl Maimuna Isyaku die after her father take her to di herbalist for treatment.

Na later police discover Maimuna dead bodi inside bush after di herbalist tell di little girl father say she die as e dey try give her treatment.

Tok tok pesin of Bauchi police SP Ahmed Wakili tell BBC say di man in question na herbalist wey claim to dey treat pipo of diseases wey worry dem.

E add say na after Maimuna father report to police dem begin investigation on di mata and after dem arrest di herbalist e carry dem go wia e bury di girl after her death.

"Many pipo dey carry dia sick children go meet am for treatment and from dia e go kill di children tell dia parents say dem die during treatment procedure."

"Di herbalist confess say no be only Maimuna e kill, e confess to killing oda 4 children but wetin we find for im place na clothes of about 26 children." Dis na wetin police tok tok pesin yan.