[LGBTQI] "Gay office in Ghana" see Police storm location for Accra, raid & close am down

Police for Ghana don raid and closed down de office of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) group inside Accra wey dem recently open.

De LGBTI group tok for dia twitter handle say security raid dema office dis morning and few days ago, traditional leaders threaten to burn down dema office but de police no even help dem.

Dem bin open de five bedroom apartment wey dey house de LGBTQI group for Ashongman Estate on Sunday, January 31, and pipo wey attend de ceremony include diplomats like; de Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Gregory and e partner Rachael, de Dannish Ambassador to Ghana, Ambassador Tom Nørring and e wife, Bridgit, plus officials of de European Union (EU) in Ghana.

Afta de opening ceremony of di office, some people wey dey against di LGBTQI community for Ghana begin call on di goment to close down di office immediately.

Local media report say, even de Kwabenya Traditional Council also threaten to burn down de meeting place of de community.

Ghana police neva respond as at de time wey we write dis tori. Di press inquiries of di Ghana police wey BBC Pidgin call tok say make we call back to hear from de tok-tok person alias PRO.

Meanwhile, de LGBT+ Rights Ghana tok for social media say even though police don close down dia office, di real office dey dia heart and mind.

"De police fit raid our office, and close am down but de real office, dey our hearts, and minds."

De group add say although wetin happen dey bad, but dem dey encourage all dia members, and queer Ghanaians to stay calm and no panic.

"LGBTQI" stand for Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex.

LGBT+ Rights Ghana na movement wey dey de forefront to champion de rights and freedom of all LGBTQIA person inside de kontri. dem establish am for 2018 and on de 31st of January 2021 dem officially host one fundraiser to officially promote dia community and open dia office.

Ghana, like many countries for Africa, get strong laws against same-sex relationship relationships, wey fit include jail sentence and fine.

Di official opening of one new LGBTQI resource centre for Ghana capital Accra don cause controversy for di country.

Di event, wey dem also use raise money, cause many pipo to begin tok after pictures of di ceremony go viral ontop social media.

Now some Ghanaians, including politicians and religious leaders don begin mount pressure on di goment to shut down di office immediately while odas believe say di rights of LGBTQI must dey protected.