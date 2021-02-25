Port Harcourt market fire: Marine Base plank base market shop owners count dia loss as shops and property worth millions burn to ground

Fire outbreak for Marine Base Timber market Port Harcourt, Rivers state Nigeria don destroy properties wey worth millions of naira.

Di fire start around 11.32pm on Wednesday 24 February 2021.

Dis fire for di Marine Base plank shed na di third fire outbreak for Port Harcourt within one week. On Friday 20 February, fire burn some shops for Bishop Okoye Street for Mile Three Market and some butcher houses for Ogbumnabali area too.

Some of di shop owners narrate to BBC Pidgin wetin happun.

"We no know wetin cause am.

"Billions don go, nobody comot anything. We call fire service pipo, dem no ansa us." Na so one of di victims tell us.

As at di time our reporter file dis tori, na di shop owners dey try quench di fire as authorities no dey ground.