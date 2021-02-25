Alisson Becker: Liverpool goalkeeper father Jose Becker die afta e drown for Brazil

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker papa don die afta e drown inside lake near im holiday home for southern Brazil on Wednesday, according to local police.

Jose Becker, 57, bin dey swim for im property wen di accident happun on Wednesday afternoon.

Brazilian club Internacional, wey both Alisson and im brother bin Muriel play for, don tweet dia condolence.

"Na with great sadness we receive di news of Jose Agostinho Becker's death, di father of our ex-goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel," di club tok.

Alisson begin im career for Internacional before im join Roma for 2016. E move go Liverpool, wia e don establish imself as one of di world's best keepers.