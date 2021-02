Abiuja plane crash: Nigerian Air force personnel wey die for air accident receive military burial

Di men bin die for DI Beechcraft King Air B350i wey crash for Bassa aviation village near di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after dia plane engine get fault.

Di Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Salihi Magashi (retd.), the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Atahiru, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao and the family members of the deceased bin dey for di burial to give dia last respect.