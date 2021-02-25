Third mainland bridge reopening date: Authorities confam 27th February as day road go finally open

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/Ayo Bello

Authorities for Lagos don confirm say dem go finally open di third mainland bridge on 27th February, 2021 after over six months of closure.

Mr Popoola wey be federal controller of works tell BBC pidgin say dem don complete repair work for di bridge. Say e go open for midnight Saturday.

For statement wey comot on Wednesday, authorities say dem go close the bridge by midnight Friday 26th February to helep di contractors move dia equipments away from di bridge.

Mr Popoola say "wen di contractors move di equipments away finish, dem go do final patching before we go finally open di bridge for use to Lagosians".

E say dis time, dem go open di two lanes for public use. Motorists been dey use only one lane for di bridge since authorities start repair work on am.

Di third mainland bridge na di major connect between Lagos island and di Lagos mainland.

Since dem start repair work on am, major traffic move to oda roads wey make movement between di island and mainland dey difficult.

Since July 25 2020, na only one lane motorists dey use on di bridge while repair work dey go on.Dem change some joints, lay some concrete and do patching work among oda engineering work on di bridge.

During dis period, authorities dey allow vehicles to come from mainland into di island from 12 midnight till 12 noon, den dem go close am and begin allow vehicles from di island into di mainland till midnight. During Christmas dem close di entire bridge for days to lay some concrete on the bridge.

Na for January 2021 dem been suppose open di bridge, but authorities change di date sake of di endSARS protest wey happun for October, say di protest delay dia work.