Jigawa state death penalty law for rapists, kidnappers - See wetin you need to know

Wia dis foto come from, Jigawa State Governor

Govnor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state wey dey northern Nigeria on Wednesday sign into law bill wey Assembly carry give am unto say dem want death penalty for convicted rapists and kidnappers for di state.

According to di bill, any pesin wey court gree say rape anoda pesin and infect am with HIV, go chop death penalty from now on, e go also compensate di victim with N500,000 for wetin happun.

Anoda tin wey di bill carry be say state goment go use di convict name wella for radio announcement just to shame am and deter odas from acting di same way.

Di oda set of offenders wey go suffer di same death penalty fate na kidnappers, di bill agree say any kidnapping conviction from now on na death go settle am.

Aide of Jigawa govnor Yusuf Sani tell BBC say di reason im oga wan take dis extreme measure na because e wan see end to dis problems.

"E (di govnor) strongly believe say by signing this into law e go helep bring an end to dis wahala of rape and kidnapping."

Wetin be di penalty of di offence for some states?

Last year, Kaduna state Govnor Nasir Elrufai sign into law castration for convicted rapists and death penalty for pesin wey rape under 14 year old pikin.

For Lagos state, di penalty na life imprisonment for convicted rapists.

For Kano state, lawmakers don also recommend castration for rape offence and dey wait for di state govnor to sign am into law.

For Nigeria as a whole, di senate for 2015 pass di Sexual Offences bill wey say make rapists and pesin wey have sex with 11 year old or below dey chop life imprisonment.